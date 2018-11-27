Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 63,394 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 8.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $49,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 65,920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 240,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 83,655 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

