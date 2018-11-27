Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $28,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,985,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 132,354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 67,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 779.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTA stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $127.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

