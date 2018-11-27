Encana Corp (ECA) Director Acquires $20,700.00 in Stock

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) Director Howard John Mayson acquired 3,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at $287,067.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard John Mayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Howard John Mayson acquired 3,500 shares of Encana stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Howard John Mayson acquired 10,000 shares of Encana stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00.

ECA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,277,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.15. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encana by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encana during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encana during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Encana from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

