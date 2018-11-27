Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.33 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $54.00 target price on Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

ECPG stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 95,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,900. The stock has a market cap of $832.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ashish Masih purchased 12,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,176.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $480,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 522.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.