Endorsit Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week (EDS)

Endorsit (CURRENCY:EDS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Endorsit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endorsit has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,338.00 worth of Endorsit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endorsit has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endorsit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.02581423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00127071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00186051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.08657762 BTC.

Endorsit Token Profile

Endorsit’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Endorsit’s official Twitter account is @eds_ren and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endorsit’s official message board is medium.com/@endorsit. The official website for Endorsit is eds.ren/en.

Endorsit Token Trading

Endorsit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endorsit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endorsit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endorsit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endorsit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endorsit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.