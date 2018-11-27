Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,369.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $58,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 142.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,941 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $69,256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 94.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 470,010 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 390.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 415,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $25,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

