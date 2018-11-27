Energold Drilling (EGD) Stock Price Down 17%

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD)’s share price dropped 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 104,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 41,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.79 million during the quarter.

Energold Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services primarily in Mexico, the Caribbean, rest of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Minerals, Energy, and Manufacturing. It offers mineral drilling services, including surface and underground drilling, and conventional drilling services; and oil sands coring, shot hole seismic, and geothermal and geotechnical drilling services, as well as water well drilling services, such as mine pit de-watering, mine water supply, mine hydrogeological characterization and well monitoring, and rural and urban water well drilling schemes, as well as offers horizontal directional drilling services.

