Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Director Benjamin Eshleman III Sells 50,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 417.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

UUUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

