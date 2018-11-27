Enerplus (ERF) PT Set at $15.00 by SunTrust Banks

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been given a $15.00 target price by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.06% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,013,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,208,000 after buying an additional 276,520 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,262,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.