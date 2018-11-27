EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,405,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $96.11 and a 52 week high of $144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

