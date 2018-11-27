Epizyme (EPZM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme incurred narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter of 2018. During the quarter, the company’s lead candidate,Tazemetostat demonstrated clinically meaningful activity, in patients with epithelioid sarcoma, a difficult-to-treat rare cancer. Based on these positive data, the company is confident of its planned new drug application submission for the indication in the first half of 2019. The candidate also showed meaningful activity in patients with follicular lymphoma, both with and without EZH2 activating mutations. Thus, the company is optimistic about the candidate. However, with no approved product in its portfolio, Epizyme is yet to generate revenues. However, the company is making efforts to develop tazemetostat for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically defined solid tumors. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

EPZM has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Epizyme stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.89. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Epizyme by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Epizyme by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,021,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

