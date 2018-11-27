EQT (EQT) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

EQT (NYSE:EQT) received a $27.00 target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price objective on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.91. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EQT news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $539,728.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,332 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $163,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 48.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $222,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

