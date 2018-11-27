equinet Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €96.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €96.00 ($111.63) target price from equinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. equinet’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cfra set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.20 ($108.38).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €63.53 ($73.87) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

