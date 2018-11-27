Equitorial Exploration (EXX) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX)’s share price rose 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 190,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 313,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
About Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX)
Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.
