Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX)’s share price rose 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 190,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 313,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equitorial Exploration (EXX) Stock Price Up 12.5%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/equitorial-exploration-exx-stock-price-up-12-5.html.

About Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitorial Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitorial Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.