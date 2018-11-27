Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,897,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $350,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $256.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $967,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,389 shares in the company, valued at $14,157,280.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 22, 2018, we own or have an interest in 411 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,847 sites.

