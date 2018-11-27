Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $341,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.93 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.77.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $2,140,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 5,671 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $783,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454. 16.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

