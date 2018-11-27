ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMU) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 46.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth $718,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 137,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,157. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.2846 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/etracs-alerian-mlp-index-etn-amu-position-increased-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.