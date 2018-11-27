ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2846 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of AMUB stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $19.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/etracs-alerian-mlp-index-etn-series-b-amub-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-28.html.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.