Etsy (ETSY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.23. Approximately 2,249,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,750,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.96.

The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,835,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Etsy by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 971,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,908,000 after buying an additional 398,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

