EuropeCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (ERC)

EuropeCoin (CURRENCY:ERC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. One EuropeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EuropeCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. EuropeCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $0.00 worth of EuropeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EuropeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.02327934 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009616 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000917 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003377 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00001522 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About EuropeCoin

EuropeCoin (CRYPTO:ERC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. EuropeCoin’s total supply is 10,232,159 coins. EuropeCoin’s official website is www.europecoin.eu.org. EuropeCoin’s official Twitter account is @europecoineuorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EuropeCoin

EuropeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EuropeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EuropeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EuropeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EuropeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EuropeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.