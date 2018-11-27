Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €24.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €24.20 ($28.14) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.52 ($38.98).

EVK opened at €24.10 ($28.02) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

