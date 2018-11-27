Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.15

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 104683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,509,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,392,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,583,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,634,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,559,000.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

