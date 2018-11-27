Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,849,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $517,335,000 after acquiring an additional 689,774 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,962,057 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 270,673 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,886 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $93,340,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/exelon-co-exc-shares-sold-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.