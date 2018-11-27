ExlService (EXLS) versus Limelight Networks (LLNW) Critical Contrast

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ExlService alerts:

92.2% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ExlService and Limelight Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $762.31 million 2.50 $48.88 million $2.52 22.06 Limelight Networks $184.36 million 2.08 -$7.63 million ($0.02) -169.00

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ExlService has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 5.14% 13.96% 9.54% Limelight Networks 7.07% 2.32% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ExlService and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 1 5 0 2.83 Limelight Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00

ExlService presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 86.39%. Given Limelight Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than ExlService.

Summary

ExlService beats Limelight Networks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management and population health, multi-chronic case management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.