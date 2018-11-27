eXp World (EXPI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPI. Stephens began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.66 on Monday. eXp World has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 238.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $38,554.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $265,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,677 shares of company stock worth $2,155,088. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

