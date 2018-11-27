EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. 39,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

