Explor Resources (EXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Explor Resources Inc. (CVE:EXS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 97600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Explor Resources (CVE:EXS)

Explor Resources Inc, a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Its flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.

