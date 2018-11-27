Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Reduced by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 602,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $106,355,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $132,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,195,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,319,635 shares of company stock valued at $222,863,154. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

