Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Insider Sells $1,795,700.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,757,808.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stuart Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Stuart Wells sold 7,994 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.52, for a total transaction of $1,666,908.88.

On Friday, September 21st, Stuart Wells sold 10,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $2,415,315.00.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $152.46 and a one year high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

