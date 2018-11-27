Fantomcoin Price Tops $0.20 (FCN)

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fantomcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantomcoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fantomcoin Coin Profile

Fantomcoin (CRYPTO:FCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 8,135,627 coins. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org.

Fantomcoin Coin Trading

Fantomcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantomcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantomcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

