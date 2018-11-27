Shares of FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 566555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.12).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FastForward Innovations (FFWD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/fastforward-innovations-ffwd-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-8-50.html.

FastForward Innovations Company Profile (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

