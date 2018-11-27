FastForward Innovations (FFWD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Shares of FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 566555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.12).
FastForward Innovations Company Profile (LON:FFWD)
FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.
