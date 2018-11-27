Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Mar City (MAR) Stock Price

News stories about Mar City (LON:MAR) have been trending positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a media sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Mar City’s ranking:

Mar City Company Profile

Mar City plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in delivering homes. The Company focuses on planning, architecture, interior design and construction. The Company offers modular residential property. The Company’s current development portfolio consists of approximately 50 properties.

