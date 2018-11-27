Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact KERRY Grp PLC/S (KRYAY) Stock Price

News articles about KERRY Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been trending positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KERRY Grp PLC/S earned a media sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KERRY Grp PLC/S stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KERRY Grp PLC/S has a 1-year low of $96.54 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

KERRY Grp PLC/S Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

