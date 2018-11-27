FB Financial (FBK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBK. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Stephens lowered FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

FB Financial stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. FB Financial has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $87.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after purchasing an additional 175,162 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 56,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

