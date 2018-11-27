FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 13,928 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

BIV opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $84.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2013 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

