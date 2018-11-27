FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.14 Million Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $103.08 on Tuesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.72 and a one year high of $116.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.461 per share. This is an increase from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

