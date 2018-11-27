FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 17,645 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $111,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 591.7% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 354.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 83.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

