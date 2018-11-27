FedEx (FDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have shed more than 10% of their value year to date due to headwinds like high costs. We expect high costs to hurt the company's earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2019 similar to the past few quarters. Costs related to TNT Express integration and increased investments are also likely to weigh on the bottom line. Detailed results should be out on December 18. FedEx is leaving no stone unturned to meet the surge in demand during the holiday season. Despite its efforts, the company’s performance might be hurt by high delivery costs. High debt levels and trade-war related fears are also hurting FedEx. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 60 days, reflecting the negative sentiment surrounding the stock. However, we are impressed with the company’s decision to reward its shareholders. Growing demand for e-commerce is an added positive.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.57.

NYSE:FDX opened at $225.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 1 year low of $207.90 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 14,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

