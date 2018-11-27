Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $37.27 Million Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $37,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. grace capital bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $4,075,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA opened at $316.36 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $264.72 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

