Fielmann AG (FIE) Receives €59.96 Average PT from Analysts

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.96 ($69.72).

FIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Fielmann alerts:

FIE stock opened at €55.60 ($64.65) on Friday. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.