FIL Ltd Acquires 200,000 Shares of Portland General Electric (POR)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.90% of Portland General Electric worth $36,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have commented on POR. ValuEngine raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.94.

Shares of POR opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.19. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/fil-ltd-acquires-200000-shares-of-portland-general-electric-por.html.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.