FIL Ltd cut its stake in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,435 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $37,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 1,368.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 8.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 151,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fanhua in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 100.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 216.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

Fanhua stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.54. Fanhua Inc has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 18.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/fil-ltd-has-37-99-million-position-in-fanhua-inc-fanh.html.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.