Financial Analysis: Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) versus Corning (GLW)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) and Corning (NYSE:GLW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Corning pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Corning pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corning has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Corning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Corning 0 4 5 0 2.56

Corning has a consensus price target of $36.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Corning’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corning is more favorable than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Profitability

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 1.20% 2.53% 1.68% Corning -5.86% 13.22% 6.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Corning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $425.21 million 0.07 $8.71 million N/A N/A Corning $10.12 billion 2.50 -$497.00 million $1.72 18.34

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corning.

Risk & Volatility

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Corning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corning beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs. The company also provides enameled wire for use in the assembly of a range of electrical products consisting of oil-filled transformers, refrigerator motors, telephones, radios, televisions, fan motors, air conditioner compressors, and other electric appliances. In addition, it distributes wire and cable products; and offers project engineering services in the supply, delivery, and installation of power cables. It serves government organizations, electric contracting firms, electrical dealers, and wire and cable factories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

About Corning

Corning, Inc. develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies. It operates through through the following business segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for active matrix liquid crystal displays which are used primarily in notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, and LCD televisions. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable, and hardware and equipment to being a comprehensive provider of industry-leading optical solutions across the broader communications industry pioneer optical fiber, cable and connectivity solutions. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary applications around the world. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide more than 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals to meet demand for unique customer needs. The Life Sciences segment develops, manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products. Corning was founded by Amory Houghton Sr. in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, NY.

