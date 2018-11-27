Financial Comparison: BELLWAY PLC/ADR (BLWYY) vs. Its Competitors

BELLWAY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: BLWYY) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BELLWAY PLC/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 52.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BELLWAY PLC/ADR is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLWAY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 27.78% 3.98% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BELLWAY PLC/ADR $3.24 billion $575.33 million 8.19 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors $1.37 billion $341.54 million 17.87

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. BELLWAY PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLWAY PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 206 495 693 25 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 23.28%. Given BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BELLWAY PLC/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BELLWAY PLC/ADR peers beat BELLWAY PLC/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

BELLWAY PLC/ADR Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

