Financial Comparison: Science Applications International (SAIC) vs. Borqs Technologies (BRQS)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Borqs Technologies does not pay a dividend. Science Applications International pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Borqs Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.45 billion 0.67 $179.00 million $3.53 19.78 Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.51 -$12.56 million N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.21% 57.27% 9.26% Borqs Technologies 0.42% 1.35% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Science Applications International and Borqs Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 4 2 0 2.33 Borqs Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Science Applications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Borqs Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure. The company serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

