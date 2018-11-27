Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 553.8% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $846.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/financial-management-professionals-inc-increases-holdings-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.