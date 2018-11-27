Financial Survey: Sanmina (SANM) and Eltek (ELTK)

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sanmina alerts:

This table compares Sanmina and Eltek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanmina $7.11 billion 0.25 -$95.53 million $1.84 14.40 Eltek $32.75 million 0.20 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

Eltek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanmina.

Profitability

This table compares Sanmina and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanmina -1.28% 10.25% 3.91% Eltek -9.85% -112.37% -15.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Sanmina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sanmina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sanmina has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sanmina and Eltek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanmina 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanmina currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Sanmina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanmina is more favorable than Eltek.

Summary

Sanmina beats Eltek on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, cable assemblies, and plastic injection moldings; mechanical systems comprising enclosures and precision machining; memory, radio frequency, optical, and microelectronic solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage solutions; and cloud-based manufacturing execution software. Sanmina Corporation offers its solutions primarily to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.