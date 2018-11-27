FireEye Inc (FEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. FireEye posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of FireEye to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,366. FireEye has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 33,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $604,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $25,376.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,222. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,466 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 368,666 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of FireEye by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 164,058 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,436 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 841,080 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FireEye by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,122 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.