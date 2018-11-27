First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,674,605 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674,605 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.77% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $232,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 175,755 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 133,730 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,767,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,432,000 after purchasing an additional 969,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

