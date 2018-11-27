First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $100.51 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 481,495 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $100,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,925,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,967,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,439,000 after buying an additional 465,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 88.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 246,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,006,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,348,000 after buying an additional 140,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 237.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 138,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 2.27. DCP Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 588.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

